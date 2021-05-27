Featured Stories
Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer, other top U.S. cancer centers call for urgent action to get cancer-preventing HPV vaccination back on track
6 days
KTIC
Regional NewsMore Regional News
AgricultureMore Agricultural Stories
Regional SportsMore Stories
National News
San Jose shooting updates: Unexploded Molotov cocktails found in suspect’s home, sources say
56 mins
Podcasts
Videos
Why are corn, soybean prices dropping? | Monday Morning Markets | May 24, 2021
Corn and soybean prices have fallen over the past week after posting recent highs. Jeff Peterson, the President of Heartland Farm Partners, joined us on Monday morning to discuss the reason for the move. Topics: - Corn and soybean markets continue to go lower while there are still problems with the Brazilian corn crop -...
Rebel’s Recap ft. Bloopers and Behind-the-Scenes| Friday Five | May 21, 2021
Rebel is gone... But her blooper footage is not! Please enjoy this blooper / behind - the - scenes reel from Rebel Sjeklocha's Rural Radio Network internship! We wish Rebel the best of luck in her next journey!
Growing organic crops in Nebraska | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 3
Consumer demands across the world are causing a push for organic agriculture. The demand for organic crops created an opportunity for Aaron Zimmerman and his brother to diversify their family farm. The Pierce, Nebraska farm is in the second year of certified organic crop production. The three-year transition from conventional crops to organic has been...
Auctions
Featured Classifieds
Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Maintenance Workers
Highway Maintenance Worker in West Point & Norfolk: Nebraska Department of Transportation is hiring Highway Maintenance workers in West Point and Norfolk. A valid Driver's License…
Nebraska Department of Transportation – West Point, NE – Auto Diesel Mechanic
Auto/Diesel Mechanic position: Nebraska Department of Transportation is hiring an Auto Diesel Mechanic in West Point, NE. Auto or Diesel Degree preferred not required experience…