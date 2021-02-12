Featured Stories

Crawford & Walking C Cattle Co inducted into Hall of Fame

51 mins
NSP Urges Stranded Motorists to Stay with Vehicle in Cold Temps

3 hours
Minor truck collision results in no injuries

17 hours
NP Police seek information about missing teen

18 hours
Regional Stories

Crawford & Walking C Cattle Co inducted into Hall of Fame

51 mins
NSP Urges Stranded Motorists to Stay with Vehicle in Cold Temps

3 hours
Minor truck collision results in no injuries

17 hours
NP Police seek information about missing teen

18 hours
U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly submits resignation

19 hours
Regional Sports

Lopers Win Season Opener

9 hours
UNK Sweeps Riverhawks

9 hours
Lopers Roll Hays

9 hours
Lexington Competes At State Bowling

1 day
Huskers Continue To Struggle

1 day
Agriculture

Crawford & Walking C Cattle Co inducted into Hall of Fame

51 mins
AFBF provides analysis on first year of Phase One Agreement

2 hours
Ag Credit Survey: Farm Economy Rebounds Sharply

3 hours
The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Don Roose with U.S. Commodities

16 hours
Husker researcher studies derecho impact with eye toward improving silo design

17 hours
National News

Cross country storms to hit South and East with more ice, snow

FBI arrests two ‘Boogaloo Bois’-associated militia members, one who incited riot

Man accused of Minnesota health clinic shooting appears in court

Assault charges dropped against Buffalo police officers seen pushing protester

Feds bust group that allegedly tried to replicate COVID-19 vaccine website

Videos

Major farm shows return to in-person | Interview with Duo Lift Manufacturing | Ag News Update

Farm shows are returning - at least in some parts of the United States. The Rural Radio Netwrok recently traveled to Des Moines, Iowa for the Iowa Ag Expo. We caught up with Duo Lift Manufacturing, which is headquartered in Columbus, Nebraska. Director of Sales Paul Hottovy says he appreciates the ability to interact with...
The Loper Lead Up with Brooke Carlson | The River Morning Show with Lana Greene

This Loper standout, excels in the classroom and athletics, she even played high school football! Learn more about post player, Brooke Carlson on this edition of the "The Loper Lead Up!"
House fire in Lexington, Nebraska | February 9, 2021

Lexington Volunteer Fire Department has responded to a house fire in southwest Lexington this morning.    This an initial video from the scene by a faithful listener.        
Help Wanted

Lower Republican NRD – Assistant General Manager

The Lower Republican Natural Resources District (LRNRD) is accepting applications for a full-time Assistant General Manager at the district office located in Alma, Nebraska. Candidates…
Lloyd Waller Feedlot – Pen Rider

Wanted: A pen rider for a large South Central Nebraska feedlot. Experience is necessary. Prefer a non smoker. References are required. Fringe benefits include health…
Trambly Farms – Agricultural Employee

AGRICULTURAL EMPLOYEE WANTED: Looking for a self-motivated individual for a diversified operation in South Central NE consisting of irrigated and dryland row crop and cow/calf…
Kearney Area Farmer’s Market – Market Manager

Kearney Area Farmer's Market has opened a search for their 2021 Market Manager. This role will work directly with the market Board of Directors, vendors…
Eustis Body Shop – Detail Technician

Eustis Body Shop is looking for a detail technician at our Eustis location. This is an entry level position that will allow the employee to…
