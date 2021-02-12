Featured Stories
Major farm shows return to in-person | Interview with Duo Lift Manufacturing | Ag News Update
Farm shows are returning - at least in some parts of the United States. The Rural Radio Netwrok recently traveled to Des Moines, Iowa for the Iowa Ag Expo. We caught up with Duo Lift Manufacturing, which is headquartered in Columbus, Nebraska. Director of Sales Paul Hottovy says he appreciates the ability to interact with...
The Loper Lead Up with Brooke Carlson | The River Morning Show with Lana Greene
This Loper standout, excels in the classroom and athletics, she even played high school football! Learn more about post player, Brooke Carlson on this edition of the "The Loper Lead Up!"
House fire in Lexington, Nebraska | February 9, 2021
Lexington Volunteer Fire Department has responded to a house fire in southwest Lexington this morning. This an initial video from the scene by a faithful listener.
Lower Republican NRD – Assistant General Manager
The Lower Republican Natural Resources District (LRNRD) is accepting applications for a full-time Assistant General Manager at the district office located in Alma, Nebraska. Candidates…
Lloyd Waller Feedlot – Pen Rider
Wanted: A pen rider for a large South Central Nebraska feedlot. Experience is necessary. Prefer a non smoker. References are required. Fringe benefits include health…
Trambly Farms – Agricultural Employee
AGRICULTURAL EMPLOYEE WANTED: Looking for a self-motivated individual for a diversified operation in South Central NE consisting of irrigated and dryland row crop and cow/calf…
Kearney Area Farmer’s Market – Market Manager
Kearney Area Farmer's Market has opened a search for their 2021 Market Manager. This role will work directly with the market Board of Directors, vendors…
Eustis Body Shop – Detail Technician
Eustis Body Shop is looking for a detail technician at our Eustis location. This is an entry level position that will allow the employee to…